LCH has an indigenous content of 45% by value and it will progressively increase to more than 55% for the series production version, according to the defence ministry.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to formally induct the indigenous light combat helicopter (LCH) at the Jodhpur air force station on October 3, with the new platform capable of targeting enemy air defences, slow moving aircraft, high-altitude bunkers as well as carrying out counter-insurgency operations, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are expected to attend the function.





India’s Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had in March cleared the purchase of 15 such helicopters for the air force and the army from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of ₹3,887 crore.





Of the initial 15 limited series production helicopters approved, 10 are for the IAF and five for the army. It can land and take-off from an altitude of 5,000 metres with weapons and fuel, the officials said.





LCH has an indigenous content of 45% by value and it will progressively increase to more than 55% for the series production version, according to the defence ministry. HAL expects follow-on orders as IAF and army have a combined projected requirement of 160 LCHs.





LCH figures on the government’s ‘positive indigenisation list’ that seeks to ban the import of different types of weapons, systems and ammunition over the next five to seven years to boost self-reliance in defence. In the last two years, the government has imposed a ban on the import of 310 defence items by publishing three different lists.





Production of LCH will reduce India’s dependence on imported combat helicopters, the ministry earlier said, adding that the helicopter has export potential.





On November 19, 2021, the Prime Minister had handed over locally produced military hardware, including the LCH, to the armed forces at a function in Jhansi as part of celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.







