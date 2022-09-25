



New York: India on Friday (local time) showcased its growth story at a special event on "India@75: India - UN Partnership Event" at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.





Speaking at the event, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said, "It is my honour to welcome you to this special event where we celebrate 75 years of our independence as well as honour our valued partnership with the United Nations. As all of you know, India was among the 50 founding members of the UN. The world has changed since then, well so has India. Our growth story needs no elaboration; transformative changes are taking place in every sector in India today. We are proud of our traditions and confident in our future. Our development model can be encapsulated in three words - inclusive, equitable and sustainable."





As a founding member of the United Nations, India's unwavering commitment to the values of the UN has left a lasting legacy for generations to come.





India's commitment to UN Peacekeeping has been steadfast, consistent and long-lasting. Since 1948, India has participated in 51 UN Peacekeeping missions, maintaining peace in some of the most challenging operations worldwide.





India is playing a leading role in determining the success of the SDGs, home to 1/6 of humanity, India's model of SDG localization has successfully integrated the 2030 agenda from national to local governance, all the way to the individual household.





"India's transformation cannot be separated from her external context, our development, economic growth and security are deeply interconnected to our relations with partner countries. The reverse is also true; we strongly believe that global prosperity cannot be achieved unless it is shared," said Kamboj.





Explaining the concept of shared growth she gave the reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said, "When India grows, the world grows, When India reforms, the world transforms."





"Our motto Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas which reads as together for everyone's growth and with everyone's trust is reflected in our global partnerships, especially with the South. This cooperation under the South-South Development Framework spans across almost every aspect of human endeavour - nutrition, health, education, water, housing, technology and more," added the Indian envoy.





To ensure faster and transparent delivery of public services using digital means, India has built first of its kind public digital infrastructure with social benefits worth USD 300 billion transferred digitally.





India has also made significant contributions in responding to the global pandemic, reinforcing its image as the pharmacy of the world. With over 2 billion vaccine doses administered, India's CoWIN, an Indian government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration, owned and operated by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - formed the backbone for leading the world's largest vaccination drive. Lessons from India's development and social inclusion schemes add value to many countries' growth stories.





The India-UN Development Partnership Fund, the first ever single country South-South Cooperation initiative at the UN is supporting over 66 projects in 51 countries.





The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) focuses on addressing the means of 161 partner countries through innovative technological assistance.





At COP 26 PM Modi announced India's Panchamrit strategy with ambitious targets for climate action. Initiatives like International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) reflect India's global leadership in ensuring affordable, reliable energy for all and protecting critical infrastructure for sustainable development.





Holding true to its ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family, innovative development solutions from across India are illuminating the path towards a just, equitable and sustainable development for the region and the world.





Stressing on multilateralism, Kamboj said, "India remains firmly committed to multilateralism, we truly believe that the world is one large family. Its commitment to multilateralism is also exemplified through our contributions across the three pillars of the UN Charter - peace and security, sustainable development and human rights. As an elected member of the Security Council, we continue to endeavour to be the voice of reason and understanding, a voice of the under-represented developing world, and a rich builder for narrowing the divide and fostering consensus. We believe that the path to achieving sustainable peace and development is through multilateralism."







