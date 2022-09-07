



New Delhi: India supports all efforts towards repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Tuesday and noted that there's a global appreciation of Bangladesh's role in giving them refuge.





Addressing a special media briefing on the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister to India, Kwatra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had an extensive and productive discussion on an entire range of bilateral issues related to water, trade, economic ties, and regional and global issues.





Answering queries on the Rohingya issue, he said India has sent relief material to Bangladesh for Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.





"We're aware of the Rohingya issue. There's a global appreciation of Bangladesh's role in giving them refuge. We have also provided financial help. In the future, whatever assistance is required Government of India will give," he said.





Kwatra said India supports all "those efforts which ensure safe, steady and quick repatriation to Myanmar".





Bangladesh has in the past faced a big influx of Rohingya from Myanmar's Rakhine state.





Answering a query about minorities in Bangladesh, Kwatra said there is a continuous conversation between the two countries and Bangladesh government, privately and in public, has conveyed that they are committed to the safety of minorities.





Kwatra said during the visit, an MoU was signed between the Prasar Bharti and Bangladesh Television (BTV) on Cooperation in Broadcasting.





He said a MoU was signed between India and Bangladesh in 2019 concerning Doordarshan and Bangladesh TV.





"This MoU has been working satisfactorily between the two countries and has been extended for three years," Kwatra said.





Seven MoUs have been signed between India and Bangladesh during the visit of Sheikh Hasina to India.







