



India has signed a significant export order for missiles, rockets and ammunition to Armenia as the Asian nation is engaged in a prolonged border conflict with neighbour Azerbaijan. The government to government route was used to sign a number of contracts for the supply of arms and ammunition to Armenia earlier this month reported Manu Pubby of Economic Times.





The value of the contracts is estimated to be worth over Rs 2,000. The supply of the weapon systems will be completed over the coming months. India has been making significant efforts to increase weapons exports, with policy reforms and active support of the government to secure overseas orders.





This is the first ever first-ever export of the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers.



