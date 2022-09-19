



The Army, in collaboration with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), a wholly government-owned broadband infrastructure provider company worked towards providing internet services to the troops stationed in Siachen at a height of 19,061 feet.





The Indian Army on Sunday reached a milestone by activating satellite broadband service at the highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen glacier, located in the eastern Karakoram range of the Himalayas.





Reportedly, the Army, in collaboration with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), a wholly government-owned broadband infrastructure provider company worked towards providing internet services to the troops stationed in Siachen at a height of 19,061 feet.





Indian Army’s Fire & Fury Corps which is deployed to guard the Siachen glacier informed about the development which will help increase the efficiency of communication and subsequent operations along the treacherous terrain and enemy border.





"#IndianArmy "Always Through" Satellite based internet service activated on the #SiachenGlacier at 19,061 feet, the World's Highest Battlefield, by the Siachen Signallers." tweeted the official handle of Fire & Fury Corps, also called XIV Corps.





Currently, BBNL is working under its Bharat Net scheme to provide internet connectivity through satellites to rural remote areas which includes 7,000 gram panchayats. According to government data, over 4,000 of these gram panchayats have already been commissioned.





While the government is working on using satellite broadband to make connectivity easier, other private entities have also entered the market.





As reported by WION, Hughes Communications India (HCI) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), last week, officially launched its first high throughput satellite (HTS) broadband internet service in the country.





Using ISRO's Ku-band capacity of GSAT-11 and GSAT-29 satellites has promised to deliver high-speed satellite broadband services to remote locations across India.





Through the HTS technology, the company is already providing assistance to the Indian Army, and paramilitary forces patrolling the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and other remote border outposts.







