



The Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle-Medium has been designed to move infantry at high speed across various terrains, according to manufacturer Tata Advanced Systems Limited. (TASL)





The Indian Army has inducted the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle-Medium (QRFV), locally manufactured by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). This is one of the several recently inducted or indigenously developed vehicles to meet the Indian Army's increasing requirements for enhanced mobility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayas.





TASL told Janes on 13 September that it has completed a contract to supply an undisclosed number of QRFVs to the Indian Army. It added that the vehicles will boost the combat potential of the Indian Army in all-weather and all-terrain conditions and provide mobility protection.





Then Indian Army Chief M M Naravane inducted the first batch of QRFVs in April. A TASL spokesperson told Janes that the vehicle is a 4×4 armoured personnel carrier (APC) designed to move infantry at high speed across terrains, gradients, and high altitudes along with ammunition, communication, and control-and-command equipment.





The spokesperson said that QRFV's V-shaped hull offers underbelly protection against land mines, as well as provides ballistic protection on its sides.





“The vehicle is designed to provide a ballistic shield with a protection level of NIJ Level III and above. It also provides blast protection up until STANAG 4569 Level 4. The vehicle is equipped with surrogate flooring for the extra safety of occupants during a blast,” said the spokesperson.





The vehicle's three-door configuration – one on each side of the vehicle and one rear door – will be useful for quick evacuation, the spokesperson added. “There are two emergency hatches on the roof as well,” the spokesperson said.







