"Indian Army invites Indian defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement. Proposals fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter-drone, loiter munition, communication &optical systems, specialist Vehicles, engineering equipment & alt energy resources," Indian Army said.





Apart from this, the Indian Army added that the process of procurement will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for 6 months and the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within a year of signing the contract. Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry, the force said.





Earlier in the day, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen BS Raju visited various Defence Industries and Research Laboratories including Missile Strategic Systems, Defence Research Development Lab, Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences, Research Centre Imarat and Bharat Dynamics Ltd at Hyderabad.





Lt Gen BS Raju was briefed on latest research, development and manufacturing projects being undertaken by the establishments.





In June this year, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared capital acquisition proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to ₹76,390 crore to ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ categories.







