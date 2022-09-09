



The Indian and Chinese troops have begin disengagement process in a coordinated and planned way from Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) area in Eastern Ladakh, a joint statement released by the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.





"On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," the joint statement read.





India and China held 16th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side in July this year.





The two neighbours have been locked in a border standoff since April-May 2020 over transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after a violent clash in Galwan Valley left twenty Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of an infantry battalion, dead.





It was the deadliest clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in four decades, which was followed by massive deployment of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry in the largely peaceful area.







