



The new ship to the Indian Coast Guard at Kochi will definitely optimise the Indian Coast Guard operational capability at sea. The ship has been based at Kochi from Goa under the operational command of Coast Guard District Headquarters-4





The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday inducted ‘Samarth’ in its fleet here, to strengthen the coastal security mechanism. ICGS Samarth is a 105 meter-long ship and can attain a maximum speed of 23 knots (approx 43 Kmph), ICG said.





“The new ship to the Indian Coast Guard at Kochi will definitely optimise the Indian Coast Guard operational capability at sea. The ship has been based at Kochi from Goa under the operational command of Coast Guard District Headquarters-4 (Kerala & Mahe), Kochi," a release issued by the coast guard said.





The ship which arrived here today will enhance the Coast Guard maritime domain operational efficacy in area including Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and Lakshadweep/ Minicoy Islands, it said.





“The ship is equipped with an integrated bridge management system (IBMS), integrated platform management system (IPMS), power management system (PMS) and a high power external fire fighting (EFF) system," it said.





The ship is designed to carry a twin engine helicopter and four high speed boats, including two inflatable boats for boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol. The ship has a modern surveillance system and has the power to contain oil spills in the sea.





The impetus on coastal security has gone up many fold and regular meetings are held among the stakeholders to bridge any gap in coastal security, the release said. Coast Guard had been augmenting her resources in Kerala coast for making a full proof security blanket. In the recent past, a new capital ship Saksham joined the Coast Guard fleet in Kerala.







