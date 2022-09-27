



New Delhi: INS Tarkash made a port call at Port Gentil, Gabon as part of her ongoing deployment in the Gulf of Guinea for anti-piracy patrol, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.





This marks the first visit by any Indian Naval Ship to Gabon, it said.





During her stay in harbour, the ship and her crew will participate in official and professional interactions as well as sports fixtures.





“Her professional interactions will include discussions and drills on fire fighting and damage control, medical and casualty evacuation issues, and diving operations," the ministry said.





There will also be familiarisation visits. In addition, yoga sessions and social interactions are also planned.





The ship will also remain open to visitors.







