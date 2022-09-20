



New Delhi: A Joint India-Singapore Ministerial delegation called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and briefed him about the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), held on Saturday in New Delhi.





"Had a fruitful meeting with DPM & Finance Minister of Singapore @LawrenceWongST, Minister of Trade & Industry Gan Kim Yong. Discussed ways to further boost bilateral ties between our countries, especially in emerging areas like digital connectivity, green hydrogen and Fintech," PM Modi tweeted.





The delegation briefed the Prime Minister about the wide-ranging discussions held, especially in emerging areas of digital connectivity, Fintech, green economy, skill development and food security, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.





As per the statement, the delegation included the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong, Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore, Gan Kim Yong and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.





PM Modi conveyed his appreciation and hoped that initiatives like ISMR would help further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. He also conveyed his good wishes to Prime Minister Lee and the people of Singapore, the statement added.





The establishment of the ISMR is a pathbreaking initiative which was envisioned by PM Modi and reflects the unique nature of the India-Singapore bilateral relationship.





In the ISMR meeting held on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal took part with their Singapore counterparts and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in emerging and futuristic areas.





This was a maiden meeting of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), a new ministerial platform between the two countries to boost economic cooperation. The ISMR seeks to deepen existing cooperation and identify opportunities for mutually-beneficial collaboration in new and emerging areas.





Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore delegation at the ISMR was led by the country's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Minister for Finance.





Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Transport and Trade relations Minister S Iswaran were part of the Singapore delegation.





"During the meeting, the leaders emphasised ways of enhancing co-operation between India and Singapore in emerging and futuristic areas. Both sides deliberated upon wide range of issues which inter alia included Financial Sector Operations, Fintech, Regulatory Cooperation, Investment Opportunities and Current Economic Arrangements," Sitharaman said in tweets.





Jaishankar said there was a freewheeling discussion on the possibilities and prospects of our ties in the coming decade.





"An open and freewheeling discussion on the possibilities and prospects of our ties in the coming decade. Considerable food for thought. Look forward to our next session. "Delighted to participate in the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable along with FM @nsitharaman & CIM @PiyushGoyal.. Our Singapore counterparts were @LawrenceWongST, @VivianBala, , Trade & Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Transport & Trade relations Minister S. Iswaran," he said in tweets.





"Joined by Industry leaders from India and Singapore who were holding a Business Roundtable in parallel. Appreciated their insights and ideas. Refreshing our relationship is truly a shared enterprise," he added.





Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is in India from September 17 to 21, his first official visit to India after holding office.







