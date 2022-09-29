



Armed forces personnel stands deployed near military operation site in Kashmir





Kulgam: Two terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit are trapped in the ongoing military operation against terrorists in Awhatto area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, police said.





ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar through his official Twitter handle, The Kashmir Police Zone said, “Two local terrorists of proscribed terrorists outfit JeM trapped in the ongoing encounter. Both the trapped terrorists are involved in several terror crime cases”. The operation started after a joint team of police, Army and CRPF recieved information about the presence of terrorists in the area, police officials said.





Pertinently, this is the second military operation that Kulgam witnessed in last 24 hours. Earlier, Abu-Huraira, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Jaish-i-Muhammad was killed on Monday evening in Batpora area of the district.







