New Delhi: As the euphoria over the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant ebbs, the time may be right to announce another aircraft carrier, taking their number to three in the naval fleet. Besides the new INS Vikrant, the 44,500-tonne carrier INS Vikramaditya procured from Russia is already in service.





Strategic circles were expecting an announcement today at the commissioning of the Vikrant as the Navy has been pushing for the third carrier, expected to be a 65,000-tonne warship. The Centre is yet to give its approval.





Any delay in re-employing the hard-earned skill of making a carrier could be a missed opportunity. Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, at a press conference last week, said: “The Navy’s plan has catered for a third aircraft carrier.” An indigenous ecosystem has been created by building the Vikrant. The stage is now well set to take the next step forward to indigenously build the next aircraft carrier to ensure the expertise gained is utilised to the maximum, Admiral Ghormade had said.





After having built the Vikrant – the biggest warship made by India ever — Madhu Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, told The Tribune the “build time” for the next carrier could be cut down significantly.





“Once a go-ahead is given for the next carrier, we can make it in eight years or so,” said Nair. “A new dock is coming up, it will be capable of handling 70,000-ton ships,” he added.





It took 13 years to make the Vikrant — from the keel-laying in February 2009 to its commissioning.





Also, India is racing to match China in naval strength. China has two operational aircraft carriers – the Liaoning and Shandong. In July it launched another one, Fujian, expected to be commissioned in 2025.





Other Asian countries are also racing to enhance sea power. The Japanese have the JS Izumo, which can fly fighter jets. It’s adding JS Kaga. South Korea has a plan to launch by 2030 a large-deck amphibious warfare ship.





The need for a third carrier also arises as these ships have lengthy maintenance schedules. The cycle of maintenance can lead to the absence of a carrier for two years. The INS Vikramaditya refit began in the beginning of 2021 and still continues.





So if India has three carriers, one each can be deployed on the western and eastern flank while the third goes for a refit.





