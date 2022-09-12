



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has filed chargesheet at a Special Court in Jammu in the case of the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir of Adoora village, Kulgam by the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).





The chargesheet was filed against, Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Nisar Rashid Bhat a.k.a. Nasir, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (eliminated) and two absconding terrorists Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo and Farooq Ahmad Bhat a.k.a. Farooq Nalli under sections 302 r/w 120 B & 121 A of IPC; sections 16, 18, 20, 38 & 39 UA (P) Act, 1967 and section 27 of Arms Act.





The case was initially registered on March 11, 2022 at Kulgam police station, and re-registered by the NIA on April 8.





"Investigations have revealed that the handlers of proscribed terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen(HM) operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates and terrorists of HM active in Kashmir Valley, to carry out the target killing of Mir.





"Apart from this incident, carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of larger conspiracy by terrorists of HM and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb peace and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayti Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives," the NIA has mentioned in the chargesheet.







