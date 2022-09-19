



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at nearly 40 locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with a terror related case involving the Popular Front of India (PFI).





Raids were conducted in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad, Telangana. The main accused in the case is PFI District Convener Shadullah. His premises were also searched.





The NIA had reportedly received intel that a group of people were imparting terror training on the pretext of Karate classes in Telangana’s Nizamabad.





In a release, the NIA had said that the accused were organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.







