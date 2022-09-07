Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd Inks Agreement With Czech Company For Anti-Drone Systems
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited informed that it has entered into an Exclusive Teaming Agreement with ‘ELDIS Pardubice’ s.r.o., Czech Republic.
The company intends to provide Turnkey Anti-Drone Systems for Civilian Airports in India.
Paras Defence is a Mumbai-based defence engineering firm that principally designs, develops, manufactures, and tests a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company is a key supplier of optics for different Indian defence and space initiatives.
At around 9.38 AM, Paras Defence was trading at Rs724 apiece, up by 4.03% from its previous closing of Rs695.95 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs726 and touched intraday high and low of Rs730 and Rs716.65 respectively.
