



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited informed that it has entered into an Exclusive Teaming Agreement with ‘ELDIS Pardubice’ s.r.o., Czech Republic.





The company intends to provide Turnkey Anti-Drone Systems for Civilian Airports in India.





Paras Defence is a Mumbai-based defence engineering firm that principally designs, develops, manufactures, and tests a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company is a key supplier of optics for different Indian defence and space initiatives.





At around 9.38 AM, Paras Defence was trading at Rs724 apiece, up by 4.03% from its previous closing of Rs695.95 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs726 and touched intraday high and low of Rs730 and Rs716.65 respectively.







