



New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met with the New Zealand Minister of Trade and Agriculture, Damien O'Connor and held a discussion on the economic ties between the two countries.





"Met New Zealand's Minister for Trade & Export Growth @DamienOConnorMP. Both countries are keen to build on their existing strong trade & economic ties and expand partnerships across new & emerging sectors," Goyal tweeted.





New Zealand Trade Minister is meeting with counterparts in India this week to strengthen trade relationships.





Earlier today, he met with the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar. The two ministers discussed a number of topics related to agriculture and agricultural trade in both countries.





"Great meeting my counterpart Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar. We have a shared commitment to strong rural communities, and I look forward to building our partnership through increased dialogue on all things agriculture," Damien O'connor tweeted.





The New Zealand minister also held a bilateral meeting with the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala and discussed the potential bilateral cooperation to strengthen Foot and Mouth Disease capability with him to advance India's and New Zealand's primary sectors.





During the meeting, both sides felt that there is much to learn from each other in the related fields. The cooperation discussed today will help enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Both the dignitaries discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-New Zealand friendship.





India and New Zealand historically share close and cordial ties. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1952. Commonalities such as membership of the Commonwealth, upholding of common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems provide an excellent backdrop for deepening ongoing ties.







