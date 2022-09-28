



As India is all set to have 5G services this October, Russia's Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Bella Cherkesova has expressed interest in reinforcing the collaboration with the country in telecom technology, security, and development of 5G use cases, according to an official statement by telecom ministry.





As per PTI reports, the Russian minister met her counterpart Devusinh Chauhan on the sidelines of a conference of the UN body International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Romania which commenced on September 24.





During their discussions, Chauhan apprised the Russian minister about India's success in spreading the digital infrastructure across the country, especially, in rural and remote areas.





"Chauhan mentioned that the entire country will be covered with 5G services in a couple of years. He also said that India has indigenously developed 4G services, and is on the way of 5G development," the statement read as quoted by PTI.





He also highlighted that India has taken several initiatives to be self-reliant in advanced telecom technology, including the development of chipsets.





"The Indian government has formed a Technology Innovative Group for the design and development of 6G technology by 2030," Chauhan said while interaction with his Russian counterpart.





The Russian Deputy Minister also heaped praises on the growth of the Indian telecom sector, saying that the country's success story is a great case study for the entire world.





"She further showed keen interest in deepening the collaboration with India in the field of advanced telecom technology, security, and developing 5G use cases," the statement added.





Chauhan, during the ministerial roundtable at the Plenipotentiary Conference 2022, shared that the government has made a plan to extend mobile services to all 6.4 lakh villages of the country by 2023 and optical fibre connectivity by 2025.





PM Modi To Launch 5G Services On October 1





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India at the India Mobile Congress on October 1, the National Broadband Mission said in a Twitter post earlier.





He will open the marquee four-day event next month where leading telecom companies such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will talk about their 5G plans for the country while a plethora of participants including gear makers, tower providers and ecosystem players will showcase their technologies and use cases on 5G.





India's largest carrier Reliance Jio plans to roll out Jio 5G by this Diwali 2022 across multiple key cities including metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.





Bharti Airtel Ltd is all set to launch its 5G services and will cover urban India by 2023-end, Gopal Vittal, the chief executive of the second largest telecom operator, had said earlier this month.





Last month, Vittal had also told analysts that Airtel will roll out 5G services in 5000 towns and cities by March 2024.







