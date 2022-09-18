



IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI is set to get X-Guard Fibre optic super sonic decoy system. This system helps to evade Air to Air, Surface to Air Missiles as per media reports





What Are Towed-Decoys

First, let us understand the term “Decoy”. Decoy means a thing that intends to attract someone by deceiving them. So basically Decoys on fighter aircraft work in a way, that they will attract the incoming threat and deceive it towards themselves. And here the term “towed” means “to pull someone/something behind one object. So, basically towed decoys are such that they are pulled along with the aircraft and that decoy will be part of the EW suits of aircraft





This countermeasure basically for the RF-guided missiles i.e. Radar Guided missiles. It works together with the aircraft’s electronic warfare system to provide radar jamming. In addition, it can also be used in a backup mode as a signal repeater, which allows it to lure incoming missiles away from their actual target.





Capabilities of Towed Decoys





Normal EW suits cannot protect from Missiles equipped with Monopulse Radar and LORO (Lobe-On-Receive-Only) Radars. These decoys are specially made for the same that can decoy and jam other radars along with especially these two. It can be used multiple times and also can be retracted. Also, it is not on the hardpoint, it added by additional pylon on the wings. It can fly along with aircraft up to a speed of 1.6 Mach and can withstand the forces and acceleration of 9G. Due to this, it can also be easily used when the jet is cruising at supersonic speed. The connection is basically with optic fibre so the power supply is always high.





