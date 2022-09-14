



Kathmandu: As chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress of China, Li Zhanshu held political meetings on the second day of his visit to Nepal, he expressed concern over the increasing US influence in the country.





The visit of Li Zhanshu who is also a close aide of Chinese President Xi Jinping comes ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party next month and General election in Nepal slated for November.





On the second day of his visit, Li Zhanshu raised the concern over increasing US influence in Nepal during meet with former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, sources confirmed to ANI.





"He was quite concerned about ratification (of MCC) and increasing influence of US in Nepal. We briefed him about my stance and what we did at the time of the ratification," an official present in the meeting along with Dahal confirmed to ANI seeking anonymity.





On Tuesday Li, the third highest-ranking member of the Chinese leadership held meetings with the Chairman of the National Assembly, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal.





Later in the afternoon, Li called on Nepali Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka at Soaltee Hotel and held rounds of talks following which he called on the Prime Minister of Nepal





"During the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed wide-ranging matters of mutual interest between the two countries including bilateral trade, investment, connectivity, return of Nepali students to China, resumption of passenger flights, and reopening of border ports, among others. The Chinese side appreciated Nepal for its stand on the 'One China policy' and its commitment not to allow the Nepali territory to be used against the core interests of China," a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.





During the meeting, Nepal Prime Minister also raised the issues of slow progress seen in China-assisted projects and the closure of border ports by China which has been hampering the business of the business community of Nepal.





Leading a delegation of about 100 people, Li Zhanshu is on a four-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota. He will return home on September 15 on a special flight.





Nepal and China on Monday signed a six-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Kathmandu during the top Chinese official Li Zhanshu's official visit to Nepal on Monday.





Nepal House of Representatives Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's NPC Li Zhanshu signed the agreement at an event held at the Federal Parliament Building in Kathmandu.





According to the agreement, both sides would exchange information on each other's legislative, supervisory and governance practices.





The MoU between the two parliaments (Federal Parliament of Nepal and the National People's Congress (NPC) of the People's Republic of China) also mentions the Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious project promoted by China.







