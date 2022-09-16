



Indian commanders discuss the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)





The Tri-Services Commanders’ Conference (TSCC) – South held a two-day conference at Port Blair on September 12-13. The services discussed the geostrategic situation and infrastructure development in the strategic Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The commanders deliberated upon aspects related to the geostrategic situation and infrastructure development in the IOR. The meet also discussed coordinating the actions of the regional commands of the three services as well as avenues of augmenting tri-services training and readiness of all components.





It focused on addressing contemporary security paradigms while seeking ways to enhance combat capability and make operations more effective and efficient.





The conference was aimed at synergising collective strengths and capabilities of India’s littoral service and Integrated-Service commands. The two-day conference was organised under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command.







