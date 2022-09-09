



Anantnag: Two terrorists were killed in a ‘chance’ military operation in Thajiwara village of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, Police said on Wednesday evening.





As per police officials, two militants were killed in a ‘chance’ operation in Thajiwara Bijbehara and further details will be shared later.





The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet wrote, ” Two militants neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Further details shall follow”.







