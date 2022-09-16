



The security forces identified the terrorists as members of terror group Ansar Gazwat-ul Hind, an al-Qaeda affiliate.





Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam area on Wednesday, the authorities said.





The Kashmir Zone Police said that the two terrorists were members of terror group Ansar Gazwat-ul Hind, an al-Qaeda affiliate. They were identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza.





The terrorists were involved in an attack on a migrant labourer from West Bengal in Pulwama district on September 2, the police said. The labourer, Muneerul Islam, was shot in Pulwama’s Ugergund Newa area.





Last week, the security forces had killed two terrorists in a gunfight in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district. The two terrorists, Danish Bhat alias Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi, were identified as the members of Hizbul Mujahideen.



