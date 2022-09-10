



Mumbai: Vice Admiral Ajendra Singh, who heads the western command of the Indian Navy, will launch "Taragiri"—a stealth frigate built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) this Sunday, September 11. The information was provided from twitter handle of Indian Defence Force.





‘Taragiri’ will be an addition to two frontline warships, ‘Udaygiri’, the second stealth frigate of the Nilgiri Class, and ‘Surat’, the fourth missile destroyer of the Visakhapatnam class. Both the earlier warships were launched in the first quarter of this year.





The second quarter will see the launching of ‘Taragiri’, which is the third ship of Project 17A. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world-class modular living spaces, and a sophisticated power distribution system.





The indigenously designed stealth frigate will have a host of other features. A supersonic surface-to-surface missile system will also be installed in it.







