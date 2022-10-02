



Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were attacked by terrorists when they were asleep in a tin shed





Two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at non-locals in the Herman area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.





The non-local laborers have been identified as Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar. Both the victims are residents of Kanooj district of Uttar Pradesh.





The resistance front (TRF) has claimed the responsibility of the attack and the terrorist has been arrested.





As many as five labourers were sleeping in Tin shed when a hand grenade was lobbed inside the tin shed.





According to the Kashmir Zone Police, “Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen, Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off.”





“Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen Shopian who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on, said ADGP Kashmir via Twitter.”





This is the second attack by terrorists in Shopian district on minorities in a week. A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian on Saturday, October 15.





The victim, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, was targeted outside his residence on Saturday morning.





The Kashmiri Pandit received bullet injuries initially in the terror attack in South Kashmir's Shopian district.







