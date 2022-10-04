



The Jammu and Kashmir administration dismissed 4 government employees, including police personnel, and a bank manager, for indulging in anti-national activities, the spokesperson said on Saturday.





He said the dismissal of the five employees was ordered under Article 311 of the Constitution of India, which provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under a Union or a state.





“The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state,” the spokesperson said.





Among those dismissed from service is the Manager of Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd Afaq Ahmad Wani, Constable in the Auxiliary wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Tanveer Saleem Dar, village-level worker Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, orderly-cum-chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department at Baramulla, Irshad Ahmad Khan and Assistant lineman in Public Health Engineering Sub-division, Handwara, Abdul Momin Peer.





The announcement of the dismissal of government employees indulging in anti-India activities came on the day when terrorists killed a Kashmiri Pandit named Poona Krishan Bhat in yet another incident of targeted killing in Kashmir. Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district of Kashmir on Saturday, 15th October 2022. He used to live in the Chowdhary Gund area, shot dead by the terrorists in the same locality.





After being shot, Pooran Krishan Bhat was rushed to the local hospital. The doctor examined him and declared brought dead. The area has been cordoned off after this incident and a hunt has been initiated to catch the attackers.





A police official said, “Terrorists fired upon a civilian Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to the orchard in Chowdari Gund Shopian. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The area is cordoned off. The search operation is in progress.” Meanwhile, migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu protested against the killing of Pooran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian.







