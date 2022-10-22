



Kabul: A woman was killed by Pakistani border forces on the Afghan side amid recent clashes with the Taliban forces in Afghanistan.





The clash took place along the border in the Spin Boldak border town in Kandahar province of southern Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.





In a statement, the Taliban chief of police for the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, Mawlawi Mahmood, said that the border clash was started by Pakistani forces, adding that gunfire from the Pakistani side killed a woman from the Afghan side.





Heavy weapons, including mortars, were used during the clashes that killed an Afghan woman, Khaama Press reported citing sources. Moreover, Pakistan's military also launched rockets into the air on Thursday night which continued till Friday morning. However, no other casualties have been reported so far.





The incident has been said to ascend the tensions between the Pakistan military and the Taliban.





The border clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border come at a time when the Taliban forces and Pakistani border security forces have clashed multiple times before.





Clashes between Pakistan security forces and the Afghan Taliban have become quite frequent in recent months. Several cases of open firings and bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan and Afghanistan also continue to blame the neighbouring country for transmitting terrorism across the border.





The porous border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been a stronghold for the Pakistani Taliban, a banned terrorist group in Pakistan, for decades.







