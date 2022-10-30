



Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said provisions of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) had been withdrawn from 65% of the geographical area of the state.





With insurgent activities on the wane and crime rates coming down, Assam’s record in maintaining law and order has been “excellent” in recent years, said Sarma. The CM, who also holds the home portfolio, was speaking at a ‘Chintan Shivir on Internal Security', chaired by union home minister Amit Shah at Surajkund in Haryana on Thursday.





There have been no major insurgency-related incidents in Assam in recent years, Sarma said.





In April this year, AFSPA was completely removed from 23 districts and partially from one district. It was lifted in one more district this month.







