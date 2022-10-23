



Defence PSU Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL) has unveiled the BMP-2M infantry combat vehicle (ICV) at DefExpo 2022, being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from 18 to 22 October





According to the company, the BMP-2M is an upgraded BMP-2 with a loitering munition system (LMS), fifth-generation anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and an armament upgrade with an integrated fire-control system (FCS).





The LMS, manufactured by Telangana-based Avision Systems, provides improved endurance and manoeuvrability to the BMP-2M, ensuring high accuracy against static or moving targets.





The comprehensive operational range of Avision's LMS is from 5 km short-range tactical strikes to 250 km long-range strategic operations.





The LMS also consists of multiple launcher options, stabilised electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) seeker payload, a triple-mode fuse, and an operator control unit.





AVNL said that the LMS delivers independence and flexibility to front-line forces with minimal collateral damage.





The fifth-generation ATGM provides enhanced lethality to the BMP-2M against all types of targets. The range of the ATGM fitted in the BMP-2M for a ground launch is 5.5 km and that for an aerial launch is 10 km.







