



GUWAHATI: An Army chopper crashed near Tawang during a routine sortie on Wednesday morning killing one of the two pilots.





According to the civil administration officials, the site of the incident is Nyamjang Chu near Bap Teng Kang waterfall area of Jemeithang circle in Tawang district. The Cheetah helicopter with two pilots was coming from Surwa Samba area on a routing sortie.





According to Army sources, after the crash both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest military hospital. One pilot, who was critically injured, died at the hospital. The second pilot is undergoing medical treatment.







