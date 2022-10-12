



Zoom's bravery resulted in the killing of two terrorists





An Army assault dog was on Monday critically injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. But despite his injuries, the dog continued to fight the terrorists.





Security forces had received information of terrorists being holed up in a house in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district and launched a cordon and search operation on Sunday night. On Monday morning, the army sent its assault dog named Zoom inside the house.





"Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine. Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists," officials said, adding that Zoom has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir.





However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said.





"Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots," they said.





The officials, however, said the canine kept on fighting and performing his task which resulted in the killing of two terrorists.





"In spite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," they added.







