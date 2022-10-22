



Gandhinagar: Adding to its existing wide range of product portfolio, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has launched three new products during the ongoing DefExpo – 2022 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.





A BDL release here on Friday said BDL has launched “Anti - Tank Guided Missile for MBT ARJUN ”,the “Sangramika”, a Light Weight Vehicle Mounted Anti -Tank Guided Weapon System and the “Sanharika”, an Armoured Vehicle mounted Laser Guided Short Range Anti-Aircraft Weapon System during the Bandhan Ceremony at DefExpo -2022.





BDL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) handed over the first model of the new products to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh during the ceremony Radhakrishna, Director (Production), N Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), Commodore A Madhava Rao (Retd), Executive Director (Marketing), BDL and other senior officials of the Company were present.





Siddharth Mishra said that BDL is constantly striving to offer new products and new product variants to the Indian Armed Forces in order to mitigate product dependency on foreign countries. The products meet international standards in terms of quality and performance which qualify them to be of world-class, the CMD said.







