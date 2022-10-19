



Bharat Electronics (BEL) is showcasing a battery-powered all-terrain motorcycle concept at the ongoing DefExpo show.





It has been developed by Triton Electric Vehicle while BEL has made the battery pack. With the Indian armed forces keen on using electric vehicles, a two-wheeler is handy for courier and communication.





A hydrogen scooter prototype with a fuel cell from Triton EV LLC USA and BEL battery pack which is also on display provides a range of 190 km. While the battery capacity is 500W, the fuel-cell output is 1kW and the motor delivers a torque of 25Nm. Refuelling time, according to the brochure, is four minutes.







