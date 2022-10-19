

BEL in collaboration with NSTL (DRDO), has ventured into Li-Ion cell manufacturing for Defence and e-Mobility applications

New Delhi: At DefExpo 2022 today in Gandhinagar, a new, indigenously developed product of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the Li-Ion LFP Cell for e-Mobility, was launched.





Li-Ion is the dominant battery technology for e-Mobility. Li-Ion LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate - LiFePO4) chemistry with long cycle life is a safer choice for EV applications. Presently, the Li-Ion cells are imported in India for making battery packs. In order to achieve self-reliance in Li-Ion cell manufacturing, BEL in collaboration with NSTL (DRDO), has ventured into Li-Ion cell manufacturing for Defence and e-Mobility applications.





BEL has established a pilot plant for Li-Ion prismatic cell development and manufacturing. Using raw materials such as Anode, Cathode, Electrolyte, Solvents, Binder, etc, BEL has developed and realized 3 types of Li-Ion prismatic cells namely 3.2V, 10 Ah / 25 Ah. The target applications for these cells include Underwater, e-Mobility, Remote Power systems, etc.







