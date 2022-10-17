BEL's weapons locating radar SWATHI





Navaratna, Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is showcasing a wide range of indigenous technologies at the ongoing exhibition. BEL has clustered its products and systems on display under the categories of ‘Air Defence & Surveillance’, ‘C4I Systems’, ‘Artificial Intelligence-based Products’, ‘Non-Defence & Diversification Products’, ‘Radar Systems’, ‘Communication Systems’, ‘Airborne Products & Systems’, ‘Homeland Security and Cyber Security’, ‘Futuristic Technologies’, ‘Missile Systems’, ‘EO & Laser-based Products’, ‘Outdoor Display Products’ and Indian pavilion.





Company officials said BEL will launch and demonstrate some of its new products and technologies at the show. Also on show are the complete range of products and systems for ‘Non-Defence & Diversification’, which highlight BEL’s efforts to diversify away from its defence portfolio.





BEL also showcases futuristic technologies such as - Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast System, Position Indicator – G3I, Hand-Held Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, Extended C-Band Block Up-Converter, Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (15 types within one enclosure), etc. The highlight of BEL’s outdoor display will be Hexacopter, Tethered UAV, Swarm of UAVs, Robotic Surveillance Platform, HLS CIBMS, BFSR AESA, FMCW based DDR, Hydrogen Based scooter and Ultra-Light Weight Enclosure with Platform.





BEL’s display in the area of ’Air Defence & Surveillance” include Robotic Surveillance and D4 Anti-drone Systems. The display in the area of ’C4I Systems includes C4I technologies, Combat Management Systems and Navigational Consoles. The company is showcasing its radar systems, including Battle Field Short Range Active Electronically Scanned Array (BFSR-AESA) radar, Air Defence Fire Control Radar, Mountain Fire Control Radar, Weapon Locating Radar, etc. Its display in the area of ‘Communication Systems’ will include High Capacity Radio Relay, Manpack High-Frequency Software Defined Radio (SDR), Point to Multi-Point Radio, SDR Hand Held Naval version, and a whole lot of other products.







