New Delhi: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Meslova Systems Pvt Limited, Hyderabad, for cooperation in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML) for Air Defence (AD) Systems/Platforms for the Armed Forces.





Mr Dinesh Kumar Batra, CMD, BEL, and Mr K Satyaprasad, CEO, Meslova Systems Pvt Ltd, exchanged the MoU signed between BEL and Meslova at Defexpo 2022, in the presence of Mr Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, BEL, and other senior officers of BEL and Meslova.





This MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Meslova. It will enable the two companies to develop and deploy various products and services for AD systems/platforms of the Armed Forces, wherein AI&ML is embedded and integrated as part of the products, especially in EW & C4I domains.





BEL and Meslova will jointly develop, build, integrate and deploy embedded products, solutions and systems using AI&ML technologies for use in AD Systems/platforms for domestic and export markets.





Meslova Systems Pvt Limited, Hyderabad, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company established in 2013, engaged in the development of Autonomous and Decision Support systems using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML) for Agriculture, Defence, Energy and Finance verticals. Meslova is extensively working with IAF and DRDO in EW & C4I domains.





Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is a Navratna DPSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, established in 1954 at Bengaluru, to cater to the strategic needs of the Indian Defence services. Over the years, BEL has grown into a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, supply and support of a wide range of Defence electronics products, systems, strategic components, services and select non-defence products, servicing the needs of customers in India and abroad.





BEL has a strong presence in Radar and Fire Control Systems, Weapon Systems, Communication, Network Centric Systems (C4I), Electronic Warfare Systems, Avionics, Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems & Sonars, Electro-Optics, Tank Electronics, Homeland Security, Gun Upgrades, Strategic Components, etc. BEL has been continuously striving to expand its solutions for the Non-Defence domain like EVMs, Renewable Energy, Energy Storage products, Smart Cities, Jammers, Software, etc.





Further, BEL has diversified into Arms & Ammunitions, Seekers & Missiles, Unmanned Systems, Network & Cyber security, Medical Electronics, Space Electronics, EV, Railway/Metro and Civil Aviation to address emerging opportunities.







