



State-owned Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is showcasing a range of defence land systems at Gandhinagar. The company is exhibiting its Sarvatra Bridge System, a truck-mounted, multi-span, mobile bridging system, in addition to the Medium Bullet Proof Vehicle (MBPV Mk-II) and the Track Width Mine Plough, which is fitted on the T-90 Main Battle Tank (MBT). These vehicles are part of its outdoor display at the show. It is also exhibiting a range of products like High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) Engine, HMV transmission, BMP tank transmission, T-72 tank transmission, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), GSLV mock-up structure, QRSAM motor casing etc, at its indoor stand.





BEML is also manufacturing Armoured Recovery & Repair Vehicle, which is based on the Arjun platform, in association with Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE). It also produces the Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment – MkII vehicle, built on a BEML TATRA 6x6 chassis. In addition, it is producing truck-mounted excavators, high-capacity engines for DRDO, Autonomous Ground Vehicles (tracked &wheeled) and mounted gun systems fitted on a truck chassis. BEML has also created an armoured cabin for High Mobility Vehicles in partnership with DRDO.





BEML will also interreact with a wide range of MSME partners and start-ups to maximise the localisation/indigenisation of its existing and future products.







