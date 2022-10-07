



Bharat Forge Limited, has dispatched the first lot of Armoured Vehicles to Indian Army, manufactured at their Pune & Satara Plant.





In 2021, the company received an order worth Rs 177.95 crore from the Ministry of Defence for supply of Kalyani M4 vehicles. The company received the order from the Indian Army for protected vehicles under emergency procurement, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.





The Pune-based firm had inked a pact with global aerospace and technology firm Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.





The Kalyani M4 is a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and improvised explosive devices (IED) threats.







