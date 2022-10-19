



Bharat Forge has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Atomics of the US at the DefExpo





The two companies will collaborate for a lithium-ion battery system for naval platforms/submarines and also in the area of permanent magnet motors.





Baba Kalyani, Chairman Kalyani Group said, “Our partnership with General Atomics is a firm step in the direction to develop Make-in-India solutions for the Indian Navy and setting up a strong defence technology and manufacturing vertical within India.”





Scott Forney, President of GA-EMS (General Atomics’ Electromagnetic Systems) added, “Our li-ion battery system has been developed after 10 years of rigorous R&D. Our design philosophy is based on assuming a fault and requiring fault containment, which has made our system extremely safe and reliable.”







