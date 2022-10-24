



New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, the largest engineering & manufacturing enterprise in India in the energy & infrastructure sector exchanged MoUs with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd - Rajasthan Energy Department (AVNL), Chennai; Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), Kanpur; Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad; Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), Pune; Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai & Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam for co-operation in the Defence & Aerospace sector to boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the Bandhan Ceremony held at DefExpo 2022



