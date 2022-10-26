



London: Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and expressed UK's solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.





"A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine. Vladimir Zelenskyy this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted following the conversation.





Earlier, in response to the prospects of good relations between Russia and the UK after the appointment of Sunak, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, "No, at present, we do not see any preconditions, grounds or hopes for some positive shifts in the foreseeable future."





Earlier, then UK Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak wrote a letter on Ukraine's Independence Day, praising the country's steadfast courage in standing up to Russian "aggression" and promising support from the people of the United Kingdom as the war continues in the country, reported TASS.





In a letter published in the Kyiv Post, Rishi had said that he will be a lifelong friend and help Ukraine rebuild into a prosperous, ambitious and forward-looking country.





"Your steadfast courage in standing up to aggression has given hope to peaceful and freedom-loving people around the world, and sends a clear message to despots that no matter how the odds may be stacked in their favour, they will never prevail," he had said. "Whatever the changes here in our country, we Brits will always remain your strongest ally," he added.





Sunak had vowed to keep supporting Ukraine's brave fighters and said that Britain will keep providing humanitarian aid to ensure you have access to medication and food.





"Your place in history is assured as a beacon of freedom. So together, not only must we defeat Putin, but we must also succeed in deterring him from ever hurting your people again with an even stronger, more prosperous Ukraine than stood before," he said.





Describing the fatal attacks on civilian areas in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine as a clear "sign of Putin's desperation," then UK Prime Minister Liz Truss had said that Britain will continue to provide vital military aid in Ukraine's fight for freedom.





Amid the escalating tensions, the then-British Prime Minister had reaffirmed her support for Ukraine and said that the country will stand right behind the war-torn nation in its fight for freedom.





The war between Russia and Ukraine has escalated after a truck exploded on the Crimea road bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire.





The Crimean Bridge was opened in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, four years after Moscow annexed Crimea, and was designed to link the peninsula to Russia's transport network. (ANI)