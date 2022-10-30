



Appreciating the courage and determination of BRO to achieve the feat despite the challenging weather conditions, Rajnath Singh said that the projects will boost the defence preparedness of the country and ensure economic development of the border areas





Leh (Ladakh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on an official visit to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During his visit, he inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects including Shyok Setu in Leh on Friday.





Addressing the gathering during the inauguration of several projects at Leh in Ladakh, Rajnath Singh said that the lack of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir since decades after independence was one of the reasons for the rise of terrorism in the Union Territory.





The 75 projects – 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and one carbon-neutral housing – are spread across six states and two union territories. Of these, twenty projects are in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. These projects had been undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which is a part of the Indian Armed Forces.





"It is my firm belief that when the country is starting a new journey with a new energy, new thinking and enthusiasm, then it will surely attain a new place in the world. The BRO is going to play a big role in this. The lack of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir for decades after independence was one of the reasons for the rise of terrorism in the Union Territory. These internal disturbances resulted in a significant drop in tourist numbers which affected Ladakh as well as the entire country," Rajnath Singh said.





"Now the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress due to the efforts of the government. Our aim is to continue the development of all the states and union territories of the country. Soon all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the country to new heights of progress. BRO has an important role to play in achieving this objective," he added.





The BRO has constructed strategically important projects in record time at a total cost of Rs 2,180 crore, many of which have been completed in a single working session using state-of-the-art technology. Appreciating the courage and determination of BRO to achieve the feat despite the challenging weather conditions, Rajnath Singh said that the projects will boost the defence preparedness of the country and ensure economic development of the border areas.





"The people living in border areas are our strategic assets. Infrastructure is being rapidly developed in border areas. We can't say enough in praise for BRO for the work they have done here," Rajnath Singh said.





The highlight of the event was the onsite inauguration of the 120 meter long Class 70 Shyok Setu on the D-S-DBO road at an altitude of 14,000 feet. The bridge will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate logistical movement of the armed forces.







