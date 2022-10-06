



Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, recently visited the U.S. in an effort to repair ties between the countries





WASHINGTON -- When Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, scion of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Zardari, took over as Pakistan's youngest foreign minister in April, the country stood on the brink of economic default and diplomatic isolation.





Pakistan was overburdened by loans from its main ally China and faced hard negotiations in its bid for support from the International Monetary Fund. It was being outperformed in most sectors by archrival India and was beset by terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan. Moreover, the U.S. -- its on-again, off-again partner -- was being blamed by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan for orchestrating "regime change."





The picture remains bleak, especially after catastrophic flooding. A bitter political feud is raging, with new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently accusing Khan of being the "biggest liar on earth."





But in the coalition government -- which wields little control over parliament and is stitched together by Pakistan's military-intelligence apparatus -- Bhutto-Zardari has been tasked with pivoting back to America, back to solvency, and away from the activist Islamist populism that Khan had pursued as leader of the world's fifth-largest nation and only nuclear-armed Islamic country.





Bhutto-Zardari recently toured the U.S. on a mission to repair ties, spending a week in New York at the United Nations and another in Washington. Nikkei Asia caught up with the 34-year-old Oxford graduate.



