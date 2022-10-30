



China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and strategically important Indian Ocean will figure prominently during the Indian Navy commanders’ conference here for four days commencing next Monday.





The naval top echelon will take stock of the operational readiness to deal with this emerging challenge from China and review the progress of warship building schedule. The conference held twice a year serves as a platform for naval commanders to discuss important maritime matters and the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum, officials said here on Saturday.





Due to the dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as well as in other parts of the world, the Conference has its own significance and relevance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the top brass.





Amongst many issues to be discussed, the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives, they said. The conference will also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the Navy’s readiness to deal with the same.





The Navy has focused on being a combat ready, credible and cohesive force with a future-ready outlook and continues to assiduously execute its mandate. The Indian Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests. Indian Navy’s standing as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ has also grown concomitantly in recent times. Indian Navy is poised to counter all maritime security challenges emerging due to uncertain geo-strategic situations in IOR and beyond.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force will also interact with the Naval Commanders to address the convergence of the three Services vis-à-vis the common operational environment, and avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India’s national interests.







