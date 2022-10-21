



A plethora of models were on display on future assets to be inducted into the Indian Armed Forces that include AEW&C with two types of platforms, Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft, SIGINT and ISTAR systems.





AEW&C / MMMA





Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) has released an Expression of Interest to participate in Mission System of Airborne Surveillance System Program as a Development cum Production Partner (DccP) for AEWC MK-II project as per a DRDO release





The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in Sept 2021 cleared a nearly Rs 11,000 crore project of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) to develop six new Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft for the Indian Air Force.





This is in addition to the nearly $3 billion deal for procuring 56 C-295MW multi-mission maritime transport aircraft for the IAF, which was also cleared by the Committee, to replace the ageing fleet of Avro 748 transport aircraft that first flew in 1961.









ISTAR Development



