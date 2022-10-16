



This is a cannon that has a range of almost 200 kilometres. This is a futuristic weapon for land, sea, and air troops





India has made great strides in the development of cutting-edge weapon systems, with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully producing electromagnetic railguns (EMRG). The EMRG's projectiles may reach speeds of up to Mach 6, or 4,600 miles per hour. This kind of railgun does not need the use of explosives or propellants to fire the projectile. They employ lasers and kinetic energy to reach such high speeds.





DRDO officials have said that they tested a 12 mm square bore EMRG and will move on to the 30 mm variant in the future. With a capacitor bank of 10 megajoules, the railguns in development will be able to fire a one-kilogram projectile at a speed of almost 2,000 metres per second.





What Is Electromagnetic Railguns?





Railguns are built to be very strong weapons, capable of launching even the largest of projectiles with ease. As the name implies, an electromagnetic railgun uses electromagnetic fields to propel bullets at speeds several times greater than the speed of sound.





As an example, the prototype railgun used by the US Navy could fire projectiles at Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound. That's quicker than almost any weapon in the world, clocking in at almost 5,400 miles per hour (8,690.45 kilometres per hour).





How Electromagnetic Railguns Works





ARDE in Pune has successfully built a Railgun based on a 10 MJ capacitor bank, which was created using programmable pulsed power technology. This facility has been used to create hypervelocity propulsion of more than 2,000 metres per second. Dynamic firing experiments were performed from a stationary firing platform using a 10 MJ EM Railgun for experimental assessment and system performance.





These tests have contributed to the characterization of the EM Railgun for a variety of bore diameters, from 12 mm to 45 mm, and projectile weights, including 80 gm, 120 gm, 250 gm, and 500 gm.





An electric current may generate an electromagnetic field. The resulting kinetic energy propels the Railgun's ball to velocities of six or seven times the speed of sound. In order for railguns to function properly, only projectiles that can block electromagnetic radiation may be fired from them.





Electromagnetic Railgun Benefits





Compared to a cannon, the Railgun is a technological marvel. The cannon can shoot up to 50-60 kilometres, while the Railgun has a range of up to 200 kilometres. It may be used to destroy enemy aircraft in the air or to fire on enemy ships at sea to protect against missile assaults. The absence of gunpowder means savings.







