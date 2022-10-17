



New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), will display about 430 items at DefExpo 2022, including strategic and tactical weapon systems, defence equipment, and technology.





The announcement states that DefExpo 2022, the largest defence expo in Asia, will be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from October 18 to 22.





The defence ministry states that the DRDO will demonstrate a high level of indigenousness in cutting-edge and futuristic defence products and technologies that support Atmanirbharta in Defence. It will also highlight technological advancements made by its laboratories and recent industry partnerships.





"The DefExpo 2022 will include the theme 'Path to Pride,' related to 'India at 75' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' inviting the industry as well as the public to join in and contribute towards nation building," states a government press release.





Other actual products that will be on display at the event include the Border Surveillance System (BOSS), Laser Fence System (LFS), BrahMos Air Version Missile, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), Prahar Missile, Rudram-III Missile, Quick reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), and Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM).





DRDO will exhibit equipment at the Sabarmati River Front in both a static display and a live demonstration style.





