



DRDO showcased a scale model of Zorawar light tanks at the DefExpo 2022 held from 18 to 22 October in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.





The DRDO is developing Zorawar light tank with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the Indian Army.

A DRDO official told Janes that the prototype of the new tank is expected to be unveiled in late 2023. A DRDO official told Janes that the prototype of the new tank is expected to be unveiled in late 2023.





Jayant D Patil, L&T's senior executive vice-president for defence, told Janes on 16 September, “L&T is selected as a development partner as of now.”





He added that while the company is involved in the platform's development, L&T is not assured of a role in the tank's production phase.





“[The] Indian process cannot place development and production contracts in one,” he said. “Developed equipment has to undergo field evaluation trials and emerge successful for the induction clearance, and then [the] production ordering process begins.”







