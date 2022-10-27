



New Delhi: Drone Federation of India has collaborated with the Technology Development and Acceleration Cell of the Naval Innovation Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) to promote indigenous development, manufacturing and testing of a drone, counter-drone, and associated technologies for the Navy.





This pact will focus on enhancing the partnership between Navy-industry-academia.





Both the parties will jointly work on addressing technology development challenges towards component indigenisation.





A special maritime drone testing site shall also be earmarked for the Indian drone industry to facilitate faster development and testing of drones, especially in maritime environments.





This will enable development for a host of applications and programs on sensitisation and skill development shall be undertaken as part of this understanding.





Commenting on the association, Cmde A P Golaya, VSM, OiC TDAC, Indian Navy said, “Our collaboration with the Drone Federation of India will help us in developing a deeper industry connection as well as help us create a stronger roadmap for induction of drone platforms in the Indian Navy in a time-bound manner.”





President of the Drone Federation of India Smit Shah called it a proud moment for the Indian drone industry to have established a partnership with the Indian Navy to build and test superior drone platforms.





The Drone Federation of India is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led body that promotes the drone industry by creating business opportunities, developing a robust skilling infrastructure, developing standards, and promoting R&D efforts.







