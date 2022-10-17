



Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged India to increase the turnover of trade and also said that the current revenue was not enough, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated.





Addressing the India-Egypt Business Forum, Jaishankar said "I had the honour to call on the President. Our two colleagues spoke referring to a trade turnover of a certain point to billion dollars. Presidency Sisi told me he doesn't think it's enough. So, he urged us, saying, find ways of increasing it."





Jaishankar further said that one of the ways to expand in business is to focus on the impediments.





"See what are the market access issues that we both faced? Look at the possibilities of investments which could either go which has production implications for third countries and other regions or even by-back prosperities," Jaishankar said during the meeting.





Talking about the wheat agreement that took place between India and Egypt, Jaishankar said, "This year, is the first year after a gap or perhaps the first year ever that Egypt has bought wheat from India. But unfortunately, for us, it turned out to be a difficult year weather-wise for agriculture, and therefore some value substantial initial supply was not something we could continue."





Jaishankar also said that there is a lesson that for Egypt sourcing from India is de-risking of food supply which was otherwise very, very dependent on very narrow geographies."





Jaishankar, who is on a two-day official trip to Egypt for his first bilateral visit, held discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today and highlighted India's commitment to the success of COP27 under the Egyptian presidency.





External Affairs Minister Jaishankar underscored that India values the participation of Egypt in the G20 during its chairship. He further underlined that India is fully committed to the success of COP27 under the Egyptian presidency.





"Honoured to call on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt," Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Egypt, tweeted. Jaishankar conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Egyptian President and handed him a personal message.





The EAM deeply appreciated President Sisi's guidance in further developing various dimensions of the India-Egypt relationship. Minister Jaishankar briefed the President on his discussions with finance minister Sameh Shoukry.





"As independent-minded nations, India and Egypt contribute to global discourse. And promote the cause of peace, progress, and development," Jaishankar added in his tweet.





Jaishankar on Saturday said that he will talk to the Union Minister for Education, Skill and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan about collaborating with Egypt on premier higher educational institutes, like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).







